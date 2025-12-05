Richmond students create art to slow drivers

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is using art to encourage drivers to slow down on city roads through a new traffic calming project featuring student artwork.

The art project was designed by Franklin Military students and combined into one cohesive piece by Jonathan Ashe along Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The mural is part of the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility's lighter, quicker, cheaper projects, which focus on improving pedestrian safety and creating more accessible streets.

The artwork represents the students' favorite places, things, cherished people, their identity and their neighborhood.

"We're really excited to have the young folks out here. We've been really big on getting the local participation so that we begin to build that culture for the City of Richmond," a representative on scene said. "Safety is the culture that we want, and by learning how and participating in it, they tell their parents they have an impact, and it slows people down, and that's really what we're trying to do here."

Along with the mural, traffic calming curb and median extensions were installed to help improve street safety.

