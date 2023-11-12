Watch Now
Man found dead in church parking lot; investigation underway

Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 11:23:26-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a church parking lot in Richmond Friday morning.

The man was found on the city's Northside at the corner of Chamberlayne and Laburnum avenues, Richmond Police told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Officers said that while they do not suspect foul play, they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to come forward.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

