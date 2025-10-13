Breezy and cool start to the week before sunshine returns to central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will feature much less rain than yesterday with only a few limited showers this afternoon, mainly east of I‑95. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and breezy, with gusts up to 25–30 mph, strongest near the Chesapeake Bay.

Highs will reach the low to mid‑60s for most with a few spots in the west climbing into the low 70s where some sunshine breaks through.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and a continued north breeze. A passing light shower is possible overnight, again mainly toward the coast.

Tuesday will bring warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with more clearing.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday dropping highs into the mid‑60s and overnight lows into the low 40s with some rural areas dipping into the 30s.

The rest of the week and much of the weekend will be dry and sunny. Highs will rebound into the mid‑70s by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed over the Atlantic with winds near 45 mph. It is expected to strengthen but remain far offshore posing no local impact.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.