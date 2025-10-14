Maymont lights up the night at Garden Glow

RICHMOND, Va. — At Maymont, Garden Glow is a year-round effort. When one holiday season wraps up, the staff dive straight into planning the next. From dreaming up new installations to refining the visitor experience, it’s a continuous process to ensure each year packs a more magical punch than the last. To accomplish that, it takes over 2,300 hours of volunteer time to put on Garden Glow.

This year, the immersive experience begins on Oct. 15 and continues for 3-plus weeks, with Mondays the only day Garden Glow doesn’t happen. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Dave Parrish/Maymont Maymont Garden Glow

Brandon Hendrickson/Maymont Maymont Garden Glow

Dave Parrish/Maymont Maymont Garden Glow

