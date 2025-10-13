Man pleads guilty to charges months after I-64 West shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man pleaded guilty to his charges nearly 11 months after a shooting along Interstate 64 westbound in Richmond, the Virginia State Police announced Monday.

On Oct. 2, Jerrell Anthony Hill Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 24, near mile marker 186.

"The investigation determined that the occupants of two vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 64 near mile marker 186, in the City of Richmond, when an individual in one vehicle fired multiple rounds at the other," state police said Monday.

The victim was shot multiple times before being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are incredibly grateful to the members of the public who came forward and assisted investigators in solving this case,” said Capt. Brien Frey, commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office. “Their willingness to speak up and share what they saw made a real difference. We encourage anyone who witnesses a criminal act or suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement immediately — your information could be the key to preventing future violence.”

