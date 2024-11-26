Watch Now
Person of interest in I-64 shooting arrested on unrelated charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have arrested a person of interest in the recent shooting on Interstate 64 westbound on unrelated charges.

Jerrell Hill, 28, of Henrico County was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of allowing access to a firearm by children.

Additional charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

The victim of the Monday shooting is still at VCU Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

