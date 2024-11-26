Person of interest in I-64 shooting arrested on unrelated charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have arrested a person of interest in the recent shooting on Interstate 64 westbound on unrelated charges.

Jerrell Hill, 28, of Henrico County was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of allowing access to a firearm by children.

Additional charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

The victim of the Monday shooting is still at VCU Medical Center.

Local News One person shot multiple times on Interstate 64 near Richmond-Henrico line Caroline Coleburn

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok