One person shot multiple times on Interstate 64 near Richmond-Henrico line

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was shot multiple times on Interstate 64 west near the Richmond-Henrico County line, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday night near the Staples Mill Road exit (mile marker 185).

"There is one victim that was shot," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the shooting. "[That person] is in critical condition at an area hospital."

WTVR Virginia State Police investigating a shooting on Interstate 64.

Police have released no further information at this time.

A K-9 unit at the scene appeared to be searching for evidence on the exit ramp.

Lanes that were closed during the shooting investigation have since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

