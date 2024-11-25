One person shot multiple times on Interstate 64 near Richmond-Henrico line

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was shot multiple times on Interstate 64 west near the Richmond-Henrico County line, according to Virginia State Police.
The shooting was reported at about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday night near the Staples Mill Road exit (mile marker 185).
"There is one victim that was shot," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the shooting. "[That person] is in critical condition at an area hospital."
Police have released no further information at this time.
A K-9 unit at the scene appeared to be searching for evidence on the exit ramp.
Lanes that were closed during the shooting investigation have since reopened to traffic.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.
