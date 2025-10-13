Byrd Park man raises concerns about city trees cracking sidewalks: 'It's insane'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond homeowner has been battling the city over a cracked sidewalk in front of his house that he says poses a safety hazard to pedestrians.

Patrick Pearson purchased his home across from Byrd Park in 2013 and has watched as tree roots have gradually pushed the sidewalk higher and higher, creating a dangerous walking surface.

"You don't realize this is 5 to 6 inches up off the ground and sharp," Pearson said.

WTVR

Pearson claims he has informed the city numerous times about the cracked sidewalk, pointing out that a city tree is causing the damage.

"They just came out here and poured some asphalt on it and said, 'Alright, good job guys,'" he said.

Earlier this year, he paid an arborist to assess the tree. They rated the overall risk of the tree at moderate/high and its condition as fair to poor.

Pearson said he wants the sidewalk fixed and the city to remove the tree. He said he's even willing to pay for it himself, something he claims he offered to do in the past.

CBS 6 requested service records from the city over the past several years about the tree and sidewalk. The city provided five requests.

One of them dates back to June 2018.

In August of that year, the city inspected the tree roots, but there is nothing to suggest they took any action.

Another service request dates to April 2024 and was filed by Pearson.

In both cases, the next note in the system about the requests dates to July 2025, when someone wrote the area was reinspected and identified as a capital improvement project that would be reviewed based on available funding and pedestrian risk criteria.

"This was noted back in 2018, so now we're in 2025. Do you think that is prompt enough service?" CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit asked.

"I mean it speaks for itself. No, absolutely not," Pearson said.

Pearson also showed CBS 6 two more trees around the corner on Shields Avenue that are buckling the sidewalk.

"That’s the worst sidewalk of them all, and we’re not even talking about that one, it’s just insane," Pearson said.

CBS 6 reached out to the city's Department of Public Works about Pearson's concerns.

Spokeswoman Paige Hairston said the tree in front of his house is in fair condition and does not meet criteria for removal at this time.

She also said the location was identified for a complete block replacement project in July and the panels will be removed to improve mobility until the complete block replacement is scheduled.

She said the area will be made safe within 30 business days.

"I'm not holding my breath," Pearson said upon hearing the city's reply.

