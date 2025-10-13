Richmond Jewish community celebrates return of 20 Israeli hostages after two years

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Jewish community joined Jews throughout the diaspora in celebrating the return of 20 Israeli hostages, marking a day of joy amid ongoing concerns about what comes next for Israel.

Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, said the local Jewish community has maintained deep ties to Israel, including partnerships in the Hadera region and personal connections to the family of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who once lived in Richmond.

"We've taken five trips to Israel since October 7. It was that opportunity to hug and be together," Staffenberg said. "I think what is often not always understood is that there is no sea between Israel and Richmond. We are one family. The phone, you know, is just a way to connect, but we are right hand in hand, and have been for many years."

Living hostages released from capitvity in Gaza after U.S. brokers peace deal

Staffenberg said finding a path to permanent peace and stability is more urgent than ever, but emphasized that the focus should be on celebrating the reunion of loved ones after two years of brutal captivity.

However, Staffenberg also pointed out the importance of not forgetting the families of the 28 hostages killed by Hamas whose bodies have not been returned. While several remains were turned over, many families remain in limbo.

The hostage release represents a significant moment for Richmond's Jewish community, which has maintained strong connections to Israel through both formal partnerships and personal relationships developed over many years.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.