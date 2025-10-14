New American restaurant Heritage to close after 13 years in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Heritage, a beloved New American restaurant in Richmond's Fan District, will close its doors after 13 years of serving seasonal cuisine made from fresh ingredients.

Owners Joe and Emilia Sparatta announced the closure Monday evening, thanking their community for the years of support.

"Knowing that we have been a small part of so many lives is truly astounding and gratifying," the announcement reads. "We thank you all for making our dreams come true. We will never forget these years."

The restaurant became a cornerstone of the Richmond dining scene, known for its commitment to seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients and warm hospitality.

Community members flooded the announcement with memories and well-wishes for the couple.

"We'll miss you and sharing all of our family milestones with you all who were like our second family when we were there," Jeannine Bader said. "We loved sharing this special place with all of our friends and family. I hope this is just see you later."

"Thank you Joe and Emilia for all of the love, blood, sweat and tears that you have poured into this business," Larkin Garbee said. "This will be missed but all great things must come to an end!"

