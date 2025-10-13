As Richmond neighbors cite concerns about 'treacherous' road, city plans safety improvements

RICHMOND, Va. — Driving down a section of Cherokee Road in South Richmond simply isn't safe, according to neighbors and city leaders.

“Just trying to get out of your driveway can be treacherous," said long-time resident Henry Bulifant.

“Obviously, as you've driven it, you know how dangerous Cherokee Road is," said 4th District Councilmember Sarah Abubaker, who represents the area.

Parts of the road are crumbling into the ditch, creating a jagged and hazardous shoulder.

The city has added caution signs around sections of the road that are particularly unsafe, and neighbors have placed their own signs in yards warning drivers not to speed.

Bulifant said he started to notice the problems about three to four years ago, and since then, he said the situation has only gotten worse.

“We would frequently have some accidents along the edge of the road there," Bulifant said. "We have school buses that go along here, big trucks, along with a lot of traffic, and it really needs repair."

Neighbors have documented pictures of what they called "Cherokee Road's Greatest Slips" — vehicles that have fallen into the ditch, including a trash truck that came close to hitting a home.

Bulifant said the Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) initially told neighbors that improvements would be made to the roadway over the summer, but those improvements have yet to be seen.

“It would seem as though safety would be a primary concern on this road, and that those repairs are deemed necessary," he said.

“I agree with the community that things need to be addressed right away," Abubaker said. "It is, I think, just inexcusable that it's gone this long.”

CBS 6 reached out to DPW about safety concerns along Cherokee Road, and spokesperson Paige Hairston said DPW is working with the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to address storm drainage and roadway hazards in the areas of concern.

A project to restore ditch grading, stabilize the shoulders, and repair deteriorating pavement is expected to begin in early November and should take a few weeks to complete — which Bulifant said was news to him.

“I’m just excited, just to see maybe there's a little progress, and maybe we'll get this section of the road repaired, and everybody will be happy," Bulifant said.

But Councilmember Abubaker said that's just one piece of a larger plan to overhaul the entire road, which includes widening it, speed mitigation, and potentially some pedestrian and/or bike infrastructure.

While Abubaker said $10 million has already been allocated to the project, it could cost up to $30 million total and take three years to complete.

A community survey from last year showed most residents supported installing sidewalks in the neighborhood.

“If we don't put curb and gutter and we don't make sure that we're building the right infrastructure for the needs now, all that's going to happen again is it's going to erode. And the road is going to collapse again, and then we're just kind of burning money at that point. So if we're going to do it, let's do it right. Let's invest and make sure that this is something that lasts for generations to come," Abubaker said.

Furthermore, she said that the previous city council passed a policy requiring that all major roadway projects in Richmond include a pedestrian and/or bike infrastructure component.

Those against the project, according to the survey, cited concerns about costs, increases in traffic, removal of trees, and speeding.

As that plan is finalized, Bulifant is just pleased to know that action will be taken soon on his immediate concerns.

"We've reached out and haven't gotten any answers or feedback. It just seems like the light of truth is working," he said. "We can deal with the major project as time permits."

