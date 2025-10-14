Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Windy and cool weather across Central Virginia

Dry air finally wins out by midweek with sunshine returning but prepare for the cooldown arriving Thursday and Friday
Rain and Clouds Finally Exit with Better Weather Rest of the Week
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Coastal low is finally pulling away but will keep a chance of rain through this morning then clouds for the rest of today.

Expect another breezy afternoon with cooler than normal highs in the upper 60s.

Clearing skies and drier air arrive tonight setting up a stretch of sunny, quiet weather through the rest of the workweek.

After today, attention turns to temperatures. Warmer air arrives from the west on Wednesday pushing highs into the mid 70s.

This warm‑up will be brief as a strong cold front will drop daytime highs and bring the chilliest night of the season so far by Friday morning.

Lows will bottom out in the low 40s with some rural areas dipping into the 30s.

By the weekend temperatures rebound reaching the upper 70s by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed over the Atlantic with winds near 60 mph. It is expected to strengthen but remain far offshore posing no local impact.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone