Windy and cool weather across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Coastal low is finally pulling away but will keep a chance of rain through this morning then clouds for the rest of today.

Expect another breezy afternoon with cooler than normal highs in the upper 60s.

Clearing skies and drier air arrive tonight setting up a stretch of sunny, quiet weather through the rest of the workweek.

After today, attention turns to temperatures. Warmer air arrives from the west on Wednesday pushing highs into the mid 70s.

This warm‑up will be brief as a strong cold front will drop daytime highs and bring the chilliest night of the season so far by Friday morning.

Lows will bottom out in the low 40s with some rural areas dipping into the 30s.

By the weekend temperatures rebound reaching the upper 70s by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed over the Atlantic with winds near 60 mph. It is expected to strengthen but remain far offshore posing no local impact.

