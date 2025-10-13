Richmond mother turns grief into community action with annual holiday event

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother is turning her grief into community action, organizing her fourth annual event to help families in need during the holiday season.

Nicole Young, a New York native, started the organization StreetDreamerz AudioCustomz after her son's tragic death two years ago. The loss has driven her to help others going through difficult times.

"My son pushed me more to do for this community," Young said. "So when I lost him, even though I was doing for the community, it just drives me to do more because I'm taking my pain and I'm putting it into positivity to help other people."

Young's motivation comes from her own experiences with hardship. She lived in hotel rooms with her children and faced uncertainty about where their next meal would come from when her mother was unable to provide care.

"We didn't have anybody giving us a helping hand or trying to see if we needed help and stuff like that. So that matters to me right now," Young said.

The holidays hold particular significance for Young as she works to bring joy to other families during what has become a painful time for her own.

"Christmas will never be the same for me. Thanksgiving will never be the same for me. No holiday," Young said. "So if I can make another family happy with their kids, then that makes me happy."

StreetDreamerz AudioCustomz will host its annual Feed the Community event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot at 5205 Chamberlayne Road. The organization provides food, personal hygiene items, clothing and coats to those in need.

"We prepare food for the less fortunate. We do personal hygiene, we do clothing, coats," Young said.

Understanding how close many people are to being unhoused and how lonely difficult days can be, Young invites anyone in need of help to attend the event.

"They are human, just like we are human, and we all have seen dark days," Young said. "It is hard out here. It's really hard. So that's what I if I'm able to do, I'm going to do it."

Young encourages community members to contribute by bringing a dish to the event or contacting her directly. The organization is also collecting toys for their upcoming toy giveaway parade, and donations of any value are welcome.

Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.