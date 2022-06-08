Police ID man killed in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Charity Street for a report of a person down just before 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Jermarcus Taylor, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in an alley between apartments in the 300 block of West Charity Street.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate a fatal shooting on West Charity Street in Richmond, Va.

Taylor, who police said had an apparent gunshot wound, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details about the case were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin 804-317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.