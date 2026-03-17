Try your luck! 🍀 Find hidden Carytown gift cards supporting Richmond businesses on St. Patrick’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Shoppers in Carytown can try their luck on St. Patrick’s Day by searching for dozens of hidden gift cards.

Find Local RVA is hiding 50 gift cards worth $15 each to local, independent businesses as part of their “You’re in Luck When You Shop Local” campaign.

Several local retailers, including consignment stores Ashby, Clementine and Clover, running store Lucky Road Run Shop and toy store World of Mirth are participating in the hunt.

"All of the gift cards will be hidden in the businesses, but also outside, so you don't have to dig through our shelves to find them. You can just be walking down the street and find a gift card," said Thea Brown, owner of World of Mirth. "I know that we are working on the honor system and asking for people to just take one so that other people can also share in this joy and happiness and maybe find a new local shop that they've never been to before."

WTVR World of Mirth owner Thea Brown

The gift cards will be placed in waves at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

InUnison, an association of local businesses in the Richmond region, is raising awareness of its online “Find Local” directory.

The online resource allows consumers to search for certified local businesses, from retailers to business services.

Brown says shopping Mom and Pop stores means your dollars stay in the local community.

"It's just really important to help build a strong local community. Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy. I know we hear about big businesses all the time, but it really, truly is the mom and pop, the local indie businesses, that keep us going," Brown says.

WTVR

A Capital One study finds $68 out of every $100 spent remains the community.

Virginia is home to 14,789 local retails and the state’s independent retailers made nearly $72.5 billion in sales in 2024.

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