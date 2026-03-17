Virginia has an affordable childcare problem. What's being done to help parents?

RICHMOND, Va. — A bipartisan bill awaiting Gov. Abigail Spanberger's signature would create a pilot program to help Virginia families with the cost of childcare by incentivizing businesses to contribute to their employees' childcare expenses.

The legislation received near-unanimous support during the 2026 General Assembly session. Under the program, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation would match funds that businesses contribute toward their employees' childcare costs.

"To ensure that we have greater access, both to childcare, but also affordability for that childcare," Sen. Lashrecse Aird said.

Aird, a Henrico Democrat who carried the Senate version of the bill, said the issue goes beyond family budgets. It's also a workforce problem for employers.

"When employees don't have access to childcare. They're not showing up for work. There is a loss in productivity from the employer standpoint," Aird said. "It's just a significant expense to them, which causes them to compromise on other expenses."

WTVR Sen. Lashrecse Aird

Alexis Gresham said she feels the weight of those costs firsthand. She pays $350 a week — roughly $1,300 a month — for childcare for her 3-year-old daughter, Kenzleigh.

"It would just be benefit with the financial burden that I'm going through at the moment," Gresham said. "I want her to have the best of everything, but it's kind of hard when I have to pay $350 a week. It's not monthly. $350 every week. And it equals $1,300 a month that comes out of things that I would like to do with her."

Funds under the program would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, though the legislation encourages prioritizing businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Key details including how much money the pilot program would receive to start and which families would qualify have not yet been finalized.

Those specifics will be determined in state budget language.

The House and Senate have put forward different budget proposals, and the two chambers are still working toward a finalized version.

"We are trying to ensure that families that experience the greatest amount of need and can really benefit from a little bit of help are the individuals," Aird said.

Virginia's business community has voiced support for the legislation.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce's interim president and CEO said in a statement that strengthening the state's workforce requires state investment in childcare.

"The lack of affordable childcare in Virginia remains a barrier to workforce participation, and employers want to be part of the solution," the statement said.

Spanberger has until April 13 to approve, change, or veto the legislation. She has voiced support for addressing childcare affordability in the past.

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