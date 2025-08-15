Security footage helped detectives ID man wanted for breaking into apartment on VCU's campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are looking for a 28-year-old Richmond man accused of breaking into an apartment on VCU's campus earlier this week.

VCU Police said Jeremiah Harris is wanted for a burglary at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Marshall Street around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

"The victim reported a suspect entered their apartment without permission and removed personal items and currency," a spokesperson for VCU Police said.

WTVR via VCU Police Jeremiah Harris

Detectives identified the suspect, who they said did not know the victim, via camera footage from the scene and "other investigative methods."

Harris is wanted on felony breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor larceny warrants, according to police.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts was urged to call VCU Police at 804-828-6409 or 804-828-1196. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.