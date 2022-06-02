Watch
Search on James River continues for missing Chesterfield woman

Crews continue their James River search Thursday for Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:00:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The search for 28-year-old Sarah Erway, one of the two women who went missing Monday after going over the Bosher Dam, has entered its fourth day, but officials say they won't stop searching until they can bring her family closure.

Thursday morning, Henrico Police told CBS 6 they were focusing their search and recovery efforts from the Bosher Dam down to the Pony Pasture area. They said they narrowed the search to that area using their knowledge of the river.

Officials found 23-year-old Lauren Winstead’s body Wednesday afternoon just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge about five miles from the Bosher Dam.

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway

Winstead, Erway and ten others were out on inflatables in the river Monday when they went over the Bosher Dam. Officials say the currents were too strong for the group to get out of the water.

Since the search has transitioned to a recovery effort, officals say they do not have a central command area.

The water levels Monday were above 9 feet, meaning a life jacket and special permit were required on the water.

Thursday, the river was still above 6 feet, and life jackets are required for everyone who goes out on the river.

