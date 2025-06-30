Richmond school bus drivers reach deal with district, fired drivers reinstated

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Schools and the bus drivers' union have reached a deal after months of tension, reinstating five drivers who were fired in April.

The three-year agreement between RPS and Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 804, which represents its Transportation Department employees, brings back the five bus drivers who lost their jobs in April following call-outs that led to canceled after-school activities.

Under the new contract, bus drivers will move from 8-hour to 6-hour contracts to reduce overtime costs, but will maintain their current salaries.

The deal also changes how drivers are compensated for after-school runs, with payment now based on actual time worked rather than a flat rate.

Drivers will receive a 7% pay increase in 2026, bringing average salaries to over $51,000.

