'Love them as much as they love this community,' pastor says at RVA Latino Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The 18th annual RVA Latino Festival, one of Richmond's liveliest block parties, celebrated culture, community and pride alongside the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"People just being proud of their culture, proud of their new home and hoping the wider community can get to know who they are and love them as much as they love this community," Father Shay Auerbach, the pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said.

The historic church stands as the only Catholic parish in Manchester and has become a cornerstone for the predominantly Hispanic community.

"Latino church is about 90 to 95% Hispanic/Latino, and we do have a very diverse English-speaking community, which is really committed to being part of this parish," Auerbach explained. "Some of them have been here for since the parish, with their families have been here since the parish was founded."

The festival on Friday and Saturday showcased the rich cultures that make up the Church, featuring Latino vendors, food, soccer, games, and music from across Latin America.

"The music will be from Mexico, Central America, Caribbean, South America and so we're really just very proud to be able to showcase many Latino cultures here present in the Richmond area," Auerbach said.

In the midst of current societal concerns, the festival offers a time to celebrate in an alcohol-free and peaceful family atmosphere.

"We've told people, if they don't feel comfortable being here, we understand that and to pray for us," Auerbach said. "But where we felt it was really important, the community itself felt it was really important; this is their big thing every year."

