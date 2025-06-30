Richmond International Airport parking rates increase July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Travelers using Richmond International Airport will soon pay more to park their vehicles as the facility implements price increases to fund expansion projects.

Starting tomorrow, daily parking rates at the garages closest to the terminal will increase from $12 to $15.

Daily rates at the economy lots west of Airport Drive will also rise, jumping from $7 to $10.

Airport officials say the price hikes will help finance two new parking decks: one for the general public and another for rental cars.

This is just the beginning of planned rate increases, with another price adjustment scheduled to take effect next year.

Additionally, the airport's Customer Facility Charge, which is a fee imposed on rental car companies, will more than quadruple from $2 to $8.25.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.