Richmond firefighters rescue couple and dogs stranded on truck's roof

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rainfall in Richmond left a couple and their pets stranded on the roof of their truck after they drove into rising water Sunday evening.

Richmond Fire crews responded around 7 p.m. to a vehicle stranded in floodwaters near the intersection of Magnolia and Rady streets, one of the locations that can flood during heavy rains.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, a man, a woman and their two dogs climbed out of their vehicle after water quickly filled the inside of the truck.

The water rose so high that they had to wait on top of the truck's roof for rescue teams.

Two boats were deployed and safely brought the couple and their dogs back to dry land.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred after storms moved through the area.

CBS 6 meteorologists warned Sunday morning that slow-moving storms would produce very heavy rainfall and said that localized poor-drainage flooding was possible. Much of the region was in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms.

Fire officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 6 p.m. for south central Hanover, central Henrico and the City of Richmond through 9:15 p.m.

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," NWS officials wrote. "Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

A flood advisory was also issued from about 5:40 p.m. for the City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico and King William counties through 8:45 p.m.

