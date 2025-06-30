Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond firefighters rescue couple and dogs stranded on truck's roof

A flash flood warning was in effect at the time of the rescue
Hot and muggy weather continues today. Scattered storms will be possible into the evening.
Hot and muggy with scattered storms
Richmond Flooding
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rainfall in Richmond left a couple and their pets stranded on the roof of their truck after they drove into rising water Sunday evening.

Richmond Fire crews responded around 7 p.m. to a vehicle stranded in floodwaters near the intersection of Magnolia and Rady streets, one of the locations that can flood during heavy rains.

Richmond Flooding

According to the Richmond Fire Department, a man, a woman and their two dogs climbed out of their vehicle after water quickly filled the inside of the truck.

The water rose so high that they had to wait on top of the truck's roof for rescue teams.

Two boats were deployed and safely brought the couple and their dogs back to dry land.

StormSunday.png
Storms around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred after storms moved through the area.

CBS 6 meteorologists warned Sunday morning that slow-moving storms would produce very heavy rainfall and said that localized poor-drainage flooding was possible. Much of the region was in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms.

Fire officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

VIDEO VAULT 2020: Driver rescued from high water in Richmond

Car stuck in high water

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 6 p.m. for south central Hanover, central Henrico and the City of Richmond through 9:15 p.m.

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," NWS officials wrote. "Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

A flood advisory was also issued from about 5:40 p.m. for the City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico and King William counties through 8:45 p.m.

Flood Alerts Sunday evening
Flood alerts Sunday evening

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

