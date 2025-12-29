Here are the places you can take your Christmas tree for recycling

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — If you have a real Christmas tree, you can recycle it at various drop-off locations across Central Virginia to help protect the environment.

Henrico Public Utilities and the Keep Henrico Beautiful Committee are accepting Christmas trees now through Friday, Jan. 9. They will be recycling the trees by converting them into mulch.

The service is free, but will be limited to people who live in Henrico.

Trees will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:



Henrico Government Center at 4301 East Parham Road (lower parking lot)

Eastern Government Center at 3820 Nine Mile Road (front parking lot)

Springfield Road Public Use Area at 10600 Fords Country Lane (near Nuckols Road and I-295)

Charles City Road Public Use Area at 2075 Charles City Road

"Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls," officials said.

Trees cannot be placed in carts or curbside — even if cut into pieces — for weekly trash collection service, according to officials.

Additionally, free mulch from the trees is available to Henrico residents at the public use areas. Click here for more information.

If you live elsewhere, the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority is offering tree recycling services as well.

If you live in Richmond, you can take your tree to any of the following areas through Saturday, Jan. 10:



East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road

Parker Field Annex at the corner of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robin Hood Road

The annual Bring One for the Chipper Tree Recycling Event will take place Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard & Robin Hood Road. This will also be electronics recycling (some fees apply) and paper shredding. The event is hosted by the Richmond Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission.

If you live in Chesterfield, you can take your tree to these locations through Saturday, Jan. 31:



Northern Area Convenience Center at 3200 Warbro Road (Daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Southern Area Convenience Center at 6700 Landfill Road (Daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

If you live in Hanover, you can take your tree to these locations through Saturday, Jan. 31:



Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Route 710), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily

You will also need to take any decorations off the tree before dropping it off.

Click here for tree recycling info for additional localities.