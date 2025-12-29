AAA urges winter car kits ahead of I-95 Snowmageddon shutdown anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. — With the Christmas holiday wrapped up, millions of Americans are expected to travel on their way back home.

AAA advises drivers who may be traveling for the New Year to make sure they have a winter kit in their car.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic reminds travelers that the four year anniversary of the I-95 shutdown is just around the corner.

Drivers stranded on I-95 overnight

"What I always go back to is the I-95 Snowmaggedon incident," Dean said. "They were frozen into that roadway, those vehicles that had stopped, that snow came in, the temperatures dropped, those folks only had what they really had in their vehicles, so think about what you would like to have with you if you were going to unexpectedly spend the night in the car."

AAA recommends you keep an ice scraper, a small snow shovel, sand or kitty litter for traction, jumper cables, a small set of tools, a flashlight, warm clothing, water and snacks.

