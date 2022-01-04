Stranded for hours, drivers prepare to sleep on I-95 due to wintery weather

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. -- Drivers have been stuck in their cars on I-95 in Fredericksburg for hours due to problems caused by winter weather. Now, many of these people will be spending their nights in their vehicles.

Randy Anderson, a man from Mechanicsville who was driving home from a vacation in New Hampshire, was one of the many people stranded.

He said he made it to Washington D.C. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. As of 11 p.m., he has only made it to around Fredricksburg.

North and southbound lanes have been closed for several hours due to disabled cars and downed trees as crews work to clean up the interstate.

Several others have contacted CBS6 to share their driving experiences. One said that they have been stuck on the road for six hours. Another woman said that her brother, his wife and their two small children are preparing to sleep in their car tonight.

"Right now, there's three lanes open but it's a lot of trucks. And it's, I mean, you'll move 20, 30 yards and then you're stopped and you put it in park and you wait a few minutes and then you move another 20, 30 yards. I mean, everybody's kind of scratching their heads, what's going on," Anderson said.

He said that he hopes to get home by 1 a.m.

Earlier on Monday evening, Virginia State Police urged people traveling to have a full tank of gas, a cell phone and blankets and snacks in case they found themselves in a similar situation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.