Police working homicide after woman killed at Richmond home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are working a homicide investigation after a woman was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Hull Street Road for a shooting just before 9 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs.

SCENE VIDEO: Woman killed in Richmond shooting

SCENE VIDEO: Woman killed in Richmond shooting

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sources.

Video from the scene showed Major Crimes detectives and forensics units investigating.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.