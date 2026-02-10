King Salim Khalfani remembered as 'voice for the voiceless' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — King Salim Khalfani, the civil rights activist and former executive director of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP who dedicated his life to public service and creating change in Richmond, died this week.

"He fought to the end," longtime friend Clovia Lawrence said about Khalfani impact on the community he served. "It was one of the most inspiring friendships ever."

Friend Delta Bowers said Khalfani had the courage to walk through fire.

"[He] was the type of person that if you needed a voice for the voiceless, it was him," Bowers said.

Khalfani served as the executive director of Virginia's NAACP from 1998 to 2014.

Lawrence said he was never afraid to fight for change.

"He was serious. He was deeply passionate about the health and welfare of our people and the community as a whole and understanding and promoting public safety," she said.

CBS 6 spoke with Khalfani often over the years. In 2012, we interviewed him about an investigation into Richmond's Juvenile Detention Center that led to it being shut down.

Khalfani strongly advocated for the residents and staff there.

"It didn't have to come to this," he said in that 2012 interview. "But the city was reticent, they were arrogant and they didn't care about the resident juvenile or the staff persons or this could have been resolved long ago."

His fight for justice stretched far beyond one issue.

"He was a strong voice, not only for restorative justice, not only for our juvenile centers, not only for the staff, but for the community," Lawrence said.

Through decades of advocacy, mentorship, and courage, Khalfani inspired the people around him. That inspiration is now part of the legacy he leaves behind.

"King. The king in the name that's who he was. He was a king. He was a leader. He was passionate. He was loving. He was true. But most importantly, he was humble," Lawrence said.

"Thank you for your good work. Thank you for your support. Thank you for advocating on behalf of people of color," Bowers said. "Thank you for moving the needle. Making a difference in the lives of so many in the commonwealth of Virginia. We needed you. We will miss you. And rest in peace."

