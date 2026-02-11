'Survivor' fans hunt down immunity idol hidden in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia 'Survivor' fans flocked to the Byrd Theatre Tuesday for a chance to attend the Season 50 finale in person.

The nationwide "Survivor 50 Challenge," inspired by the hidden immunity idol concept from the show, invites 'Survivor' fans in all 50 states and D.C. to solve clues and track down a totem hidden in their state.

Those who find the totem and take a photo with it can be entered into a sweepstakes to earn the chance to attend this season's live finale.

At the Virginia totem's location — Carytown's Byrd Theatre — CBS 6 spoke with Greg Friedberg, a devoted "Survivor" superfan who has watched every single season and has been hosting Survivor-themed games with friends for years. For Friedberg, the show represents much more than entertainment.

"Survivor brought some of my closest friends into life that I still talk to today from college. It's how I talk to most of those friends still today as we talk about the episodes week to week. It's how I've gained a community here in Richmond, which is really special, and we've also helped a lot of other people. Like in college, I had people who met and got married as a result of the game that we hosted," Friedberg said.

WTVR Greg Friedberg

The challenge began on January 30 and continues until the premiere of Survivor 50 on Wednesday, Feb. 26. You can catch the new season on CBS 6.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.