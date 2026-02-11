Richmond police say a boy is facing a life-threatening injury after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A boy is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

They said, Tuesday around 9:54 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road. There, officers said they found a "juvenile male" with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Our Crime Insider Jon Burkett said police surrounded an apartment during the response. They believed a suspect was inside during a barricade that, Burkett said, lasted for about an hour. However, the suspect was not there.

