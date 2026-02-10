Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

300-apartment development slated for West Broad Street parking lot

Scottwood
City of Richmond via Richmond BizSense
Scottwood would have a pair of 4-story buildings, one with 132 units and the other with 164.
Scottwood
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council approved a high-density development on the edge of the West End at Monday’s meeting. Council supported a special-use permit for a two-building, 296-apartment development that’s planned for a parking lot at 4400 W. Broad St. Northern Virginia-based developer Middleburg Communities is behind the planned project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone