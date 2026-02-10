RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council approved a high-density development on the edge of the West End at Monday’s meeting. Council supported a special-use permit for a two-building, 296-apartment development that’s planned for a parking lot at 4400 W. Broad St. Northern Virginia-based developer Middleburg Communities is behind the planned project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
300-apartment development slated for West Broad Street parking lot
