Richmond restaurant owner Maria Martin fed the monks as they walked through Virginia. They changed her life.

RICHMOND, Va. — When Maria Martin first saw social media posts about the Venerable Monks Walk for Peace passing through Virginia, she simply wanted to witness “something so meaningful and intentional” moving through her community.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would actually have the opportunity to cook for them," she said. "Once that possibility became real, there was no hesitation. Feeding people is how I show respect, gratitude, and care."

Martin, who owns Juan More Taco in Richmond, spent Feb. 4 and 5 preparing what she called culturally appropriate, protein‑rich meals for the monks as they continued their trek from Texas to Washington, D.C.

Her menu included vegetarian and non‑vegetarian curries, salads, steamed vegetables and fresh fruit, each dish made "with intention and care," she said.

"It took a lot of coordination, flexibility, and heart," Martin told CBS 6. "We shopped, prepped, cooked, packed, delivered, and set up the table. It was a collective effort, rooted in respect for the monks and the meaning of their walk."

The monks’ Virginia stop unfolded with quiet ritual. They arrived silently, drank hot tea in a designated room where shoes were not allowed, and blessed the food before moving slowly in a line to fill their alms bowls, she said.

Juan More Taco Maria Martin

"There was complete silence," Martin said. "They moved slowly and deliberately, taking just a tiny bit of whatever caught their eye, sweet, savory, liquids, everything went into their alms bowl together. Once they finished serving themselves, they stood and waited quietly until everyone was done. After that, they chanted together and returned to the designated room, where they ate while sitting on the floor... witnessing all of this so closely felt like a gift, an intimate glimpse into a life rooted in mindfulness, respect, and gratitude."

Friend and fellow volunteer Jaimie Ashton called being part of the event "a life‑changing experience."

"Just being around the monks and their entire team was such a blessing," Ashton said. "I only wish we could be so carefree in our daily lives."

Ashton helped ensure local deputies, volunteers, and the monks’ team had hot meals at their stops in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. She knew Martin would be the perfect person for the job based on her commitment to service which has long extended beyond her restaurant’s walls.

Born and raised in Honduras, Martin says her immigrant experience shapes the way she gives back.

"I know what it feels like to begin again, to carry your life in your hands, and to step into unfamiliar places hoping for kindness. That experience never leaves you, it becomes part of how you move through the world," she said. "In Honduras, community isn’t a concept; it’s survival. You share what you have because tomorrow it might be you who needs help. You learn early that dignity comes from looking out for one another, even when resources are scarce. That lesson stayed with me. Giving back isn’t something I set aside time to do, it’s how I live, how I cook, how I serve, and how I connect."

During the pandemic, Martin served more than 65,000 free meals to elderly residents, hospital workers, and first responders.

"I was raised with the belief that food is never just food. It’s connection, dignity, and love," she said. "During COVID, when so many elderly residents were isolated, it felt impossible to turn away from that need. Serving my community has always felt like a responsibility, not a choice. When you are able to help, you help. That principle has guided me

through every chapter of my life."

Monks draw hundreds to Virginia stop on epic 2,300-mile peace walk

Ashton, who helped deliver food during COVID, said working with Martin taught her that service is both practical and deeply emotional.

"Maria feeds people’s physical and emotional needs with her act‑of‑love cooking," Ashton said. "She’s one of those people everyone should meet. Even when she’s facing something challenging herself, she’ll ask you how you’re doing and find out what she can do for you."

Martin shared that feeding the monks was a reminder that peace can be practiced daily in small acts.

"Peace is not loud or forceful; it is steady, disciplined, and intentional," she said. "It begins in how we speak to one another, how we care for our neighbors, and how we choose compassion even when it would be easier not to."

Juan More Taco marked the occasion on social media, calling the experience “nothing short of sacred” and noting that Feb. 4, Martin’s birthday, had been spent doing exactly what she loves, "hands in the work, heart in the food, serving her community with love."

"This country, and the world, is hungry for kindness," Martin said. "The monks walk, bow their heads, smile, wave, chant, and speak about kindness, and through those simple acts they have touched countless hearts around the world. We are deeply grateful to have experienced this firsthand, and in a much more intimate way than most. To watch them up close, to receive their blessing on our hands and feet for the work we did, and to see them take a piece of the food we carefully prepared, those moments are an honor I will carry forever."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.