Virginia celebrates Brunswick Stew Day at state capitol with dozens of gallons served

RICHMOND, Va. — The aroma of Virginia's signature dish filled the air outside the state capitol Tuesday as the annual Virginia Brunswick Stew Day brought together dozens of "stewmasters" to honor the dish's historic roots.

The celebration, which started in 2002, pays tribute to Brunswick stew's origins in Brunswick County dating back to 1828. This year's event featured 20 to 25 stewmasters who served dozens of gallons of the traditional dish in just hours on the capitol grounds.

Governor Abigail Spanberger joined the festivities, even taking a turn stirring the massive pots of stew.

"It is wonderful to have Brunswick County here, in Richmond, at the capitol, celebrating a Virginia tradition, Brunswick stew, and I will say, I'm glad I got my workout in stirring it up," Spanberger said.

The event serves as both a culinary celebration and a way to promote Brunswick County's claim as the birthplace of the beloved Southern dish.

"Everyone will know Brunswick County is the original home of Brunswick stew — and the location of choice," said Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Brunswick Economic Development Officer.

Organizers emphasize that the event represents more than just a meal – it's a celebration of heritage and community that brings Virginians together.

