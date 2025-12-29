Temps will drop after mild start to Monday; strong winds expected across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday will be windy and warm in the morning, with a few light showers from mid-morning through around midday, with some clearing skies during the afternoon.

Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s around noon, then fall sharply by later afternoon and to the lower 40s by early evening.

There will be strong westerly wind gusts through the day, with some gusts over 35 mph likely.

Tuesday will be quite breezy and sharply colder with highs under sunny skies only around 40.

Looking ahead, New Year's Eve's weather looks quiet with highs in the upper 40s, and some increasing cloudiness later in the day.

There will be another cold front crossing the area on Wednesday night into New Year's Day. and a stray flurry can't be ruled out as it passes, but the main weather news will be a reinforcing shot of cold air arriving Thursday.

The weekend will feature some rain Saturday with sun on Sunday and highs ranging in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

