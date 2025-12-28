Cloudy and cool across Virginia on Sunday with a warmer start to the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloudy skies will dominate our Sunday with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s.

Winds will begin pushing in from the south and strengthen overnight, helping temperatures rise after the evening hours.

Monday will start with temperatures in the 50s and continue to rise to mid 60s by afternoon.

Scattered and limited rain chances occur from 8 a.m. until about 11 a.m., then clearing skies the rest of the day with some sunshine. Expect a very windy day.

Expect a quick-moving cold front Monday night, bringing a dramatic temperature drop as winds die off and much colder air moves in.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday but very cold with highs in the low 40s.

More sunshine for Wednesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 40s.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be seasonably chilly with clouds increasing on Thursday.

