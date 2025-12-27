Richmond's annual Cone Parade, unique New Year's tradition, returns to Cary Street Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents will celebrate the New Year with one of the city's most distinctive traditions — the 18th annual Cone Parade on Jan. 1.

The unusual parade kicks off at noon, with participants meeting at the Aquarian Bookshop on South Thompson Street wearing homemade cone costumes. The procession marches down Cary Street to the Boulevard and back, creating a colorful spectacle for New Year's Day.

Organizers say the cone shape symbolizes focusing positive energy for the upcoming year, making it both a creative celebration and a meaningful ritual for participants.

The free event requires no registration, welcoming anyone who wants to join Richmond's quirky New Year tradition. Participants need only to create their own cone costume and show up ready to march.

FULL INTERVIEW: Carytown Cone Parade rings in new year with 'enthusiasm, fun and joy'

Past parades have featured incredible creativity, with participants transforming the simple cone shape into elaborate costumes. Previous years have showcased dinosaur cones, unicorn cones, farm animal cones, office furniture cones, Christmas tree cones, and even a Van Gogh painting cone.

"It's certainly mystical, absolutely focusing of the energy, and really it's just to make everyone smile and have a good time," said Warren "Conesaurus," a past participant who dressed as an upright stegosaurus.

The parade attracts both longtime Richmond residents discovering the tradition for the first time and enthusiastic repeat participants. Many see it as the perfect way to start the new year with something fun and whimsical.

"If you start off with a clean slate and you start with a happy day, I think we'll have a better year," said Robyn Bentley, a previous parade participant.

Carytown Cone Parade aims to 'spread cheer, joy, and prosperity'

