Richmond falls to Charleston Southern 77-72

RICHMOND, Va. — Brycen Blaine scored 23 points off of the bench to help lead Charleston Southern over Richmond 77-72 on Sunday.

Blaine added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-6). A'lahn Sumler shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jesse Hafemeister shot 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Spiders (10-3) were led by AJ Lopez, who recorded 22 points. Aiden Argabright added 12 points and two steals for Richmond. Jaden Daughtry had nine points and six rebounds.

Charleston Southern used an 11-0 second-half run come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 65-55 with 6:47 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Sumler scored 11 second-half points.