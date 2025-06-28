Heat resurges today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with areas of fog.

A front will lift northward today, with fog dissipating, and clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 100-105 in many areas.

A few isolated storms are possible, with the best chance across northern and northwestern Virginia. Any storm that develops could have some strong gusts.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 100-105. Scattered storms will be around, mostly late in the afternoon into the evening. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Essentially, any storm that does pop up with have the ability to produce strong wind gusts. Heavy rainfall will occur with storms.

Our chances for storms will increase later Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

That front will be just to our southeast on Wednesday. A few storms will be possible, with the best chance southeast of Richmond. Highs will be 85-90, and it will be less humid.

Highs will be around 90 Thursday and Friday, and in the low to mid 90s next weekend as it turns more muggy. Rain chances will be low.

