'Eclectic' Retro Vibes Market in Richmond brings together nostalgia lovers

RICHMOND, Va. — Nostalgia lovers gathered this weekend to celebrate retro culture at a special event featuring vintage games, music and local vendors.

The Retro Vibes Market, a collaboration between Rewind Vintage and Furnace Pizza PVA, brought together more than 30 vendors offering everything from classic video games to VHS tapes on Saturday.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed the family-friendly atmosphere that included live music, food options and vintage video games at the free event.

Holly Wrightclark, owner of Rewind Vintage and co-owner of Retro Vibes Market, said the goal was to create an inclusive experience.

"We wanted to make it really eclectic and variety for everyone. So we've got a bunch of video game vendors, VHS, vendors, artisans, different food makers, lots of video games," Wrightclark said. "We have a DJ, so all types of different things to just help celebrate nostalgia."

The market provided local artists and small businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and connect with the community.

Organizers hope to eventually expand the market into a convention format, allowing for additional sponsors and vendors to participate.

