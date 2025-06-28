New Richmond fire station showcases art celebrating firefighter history and community impact

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed Fire Station 12 on Friday, featuring art installations that tell the story of the department's history.

The renovated station offers not only improved safety and comfort for firefighters but also visual storytelling through various art mediums, including printed glass displays of prominent figures from the fire department's history.

Among those featured is Sylvia Hicks, Richmond's first female firefighter, whose legacy is preserved in the artistic elements throughout the station.

Sylvio Lynch, one of four artists responsible for the installations, focused on highlighting the human side of firefighters beyond their emergency response roles.

"One of the things we really wanted to focus on was the humanity of firefighters. We see them putting out fires, we watch the news and something happens, we see them doing their jobs in that way. But they're also key figures in the community. They're parents and family members and friends who exist in the community. And so the imagery we wanted to select imagery that would reflect that," Lynch said.

The station also features a sculpture inspired by firefighters' ladders, symbolizing the progress the Richmond Fire Department has made throughout its history.

