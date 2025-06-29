Hot and muggy Sunday with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and muggy morning with temps in the 70s. There are some patches of fog, but it is not as widespread or thick as yesterday morning.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index of 100-105.

Widely scattered storms will develop this afternoon in western Virginia, and increase across central Virginia by late afternoon and early evening. Slow-moving storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized poor-drainage flooding will be possible. A few storms could have some strong gusts, and much of the region is in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms.

More of the same is expected on Monday, but the chance of storms will be a little lower across central and eastern Virginia.

A cold front will cause scattered storms to turn more numerous late in the day on Tuesday. Once again, storms that develop could produce strong gusts. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be near or a little above 100.

That front will hang across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina on Wednesday, keeping the chance of showers around, with the best chance of rain southeast of Richmond. Highs will be 85-90.

A secondary front will pass by late Thursday, bringing a drop in the humidity for Thursday night and Friday.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through next Sunday. Highs will be around 90 Friday, the lower 90s Saturday, and the low to mid 90s Sunday. It will get more humid as the weekend wears on.

