'Lights of Hope' at Virginia State Capitol honors cancer patients amid research funding concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates and family members gathered at the Bell Tower on the Virginia State Capitol grounds Saturday evening to commemorate those battling cancer, cancer survivors and those who died from the disease.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network hosted the event where attendees honored loved ones through "Lights of Hope" bags. Each bag represented someone impacted by cancer.

The event comes as Congress debates President Trump's budget proposal, which includes funding cuts to the National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health.

READ MORE: NIH scientists publish declaration criticizing Trump’s deep cuts in public health research

The group said the cuts could threaten advancements in cancer prevention, early detection and more effective treatment options for patients.

"We're just using this as a visual reminder to all of our elected officials that cancer affects so many different people," Stacey Markendorff with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said. "And we're all just here trying to make a difference."

Organizers said 300 "Lights of Hope" were displayed to "represent Virginians in every corner of the state affected by cancer each day."

