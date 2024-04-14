Crash closes Interstate 64 east in Richmond; traffic backed up for 2 miles

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wreck has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east heading out of Richmond Sunday evening.

The wreck is just past the Shockoe Valley Bridge at mile marker 191.6.

As of about 6:20 p.m., traffic was backed up for two miles, according to 511virginia.org.

Troopers were called for a report of a single-vehicle crash at 6 p.m., Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

The driver suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, Shehan said.

