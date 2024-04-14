Watch Now
Crash closes Interstate 64 east in Richmond; traffic backed up for 2 miles

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday. April 14
Posted at 6:33 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 18:42:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wreck has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east heading out of Richmond Sunday evening.

The wreck is just past the Shockoe Valley Bridge at mile marker 191.6.

As of about 6:20 p.m., traffic was backed up for two miles, according to 511virginia.org.

Troopers were called for a report of a single-vehicle crash at 6 p.m., Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

The driver suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, Shehan said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

