Vehicle crashes through vape shop window in overnight break-in, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a break-in at a Chesterfield vape shop where suspects drove a vehicle through the front window, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Griffin Vape Exotics in the 10700 block of Midlothian Turnpike was broken into when suspects crashed through the window to gain entry early Saturday morning, according to those sources.

The vehicle police were searching for was later found abandoned in the 10000 block of Kings Tree Court in Richmond, sources told Burkett.

It is unclear if police have made any arrests in connection with the break-in.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the Broad Street location as the site of the break-in. WTVR regrets the error.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

