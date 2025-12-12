Man seriously injured in shooting showed up at Ettrick fire station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

ETTRICK, Va. — A man seriously injured in a shooting was taken to a fire station in Ettrick on Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were dispatched for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call to the intersection of Randolph Street and Chesterfield Avenue just after 12:05 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. That is the location of Fire Station No. 12.

Medflight was called out as the man suffered a serious to life-threatening injury, according to sources.

The shooting may have happened on Light Street, a source told Burkett. That street is about two-tenths of a mile away from the fire station.

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.