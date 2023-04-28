One day after two students were shot outside George Wythe High School, many questions remain unanswered

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police had an increased presence at George Wythe High School in Richmond on Friday, one day after two students were injured in a shooting outside of the school.

One of the students was expected to be OK, but sources told CBS 6 the other student was listed in critical condition following surgery.

IN-DEPTH: Mayor angered after students shot at George Wythe High School: 'Can we do better? Hell yeah'

WTVR Richmond Police outside George Wythe High School on April 28, 2023, one day after two students were shot.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said the additional officers were on hand out of an abundance of caution (plus additional officers from the Third Precinct increased patrols in the area) and they had counselors on site for any staff or students that needed to talk.

Friday, a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and they had not yet determined the motive behind or circumstances leading up to the shooting. Police do not believe the gun used in the shooting was ever inside the school building on Thursday.

Police added they continued to search for multiple people who may have been related to the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.