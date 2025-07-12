Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and muggy weekend, a few storms possible

Highs will break 90 today with a heat index of 100+. A few isolated storms are possible.
Hot and muggy with a few storms possible
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s, but 80s near the coast. The peak afternoon heat index will be near or a little above 100°.

A few widely scattered storms are possible today. The best chance for a few storms are in eastern Virginia, and areas well west of I-95. Storms could have some strong gusts, and any storm that develops will put down very heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower on Sunday, but highs will still reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to around 100°.
Scattered storms will be around in the afternoon, with storm chances increasing by early evening. Storms will have heavy rain, and a few could be severe with strong gusts.

Monday will be muggy with highs 85-90. Scattered storms will be around at times.

Widely scattered storms will be possible each afternoon the rest of the week. Any storm that develops will have torrential downpours and the potential for some strong gusts.

Highs will be near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, and in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

