Student shot outside George Wythe High School, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting outside George Wythe High School in South Richmond.

A juvenile was shot in a wooded area near a school parking lot at the Crutchfield Street school, Richmond Police confirmed.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate a shooting outside George Wythe High School in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the victim is a student who was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

A second shooting victim was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

A "suspect vehicle" was seen leaving the area. Additional information about the suspect has not yet been released.

George Wythe remains on lockdown at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

