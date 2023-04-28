'Can we do better? Hell yeah:' Mayor angered after students shot at George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parents and city leaders are calling on each other to help crack down on gun violence in the wake of two students who police said were shot in the parking lot of George Wythe High School during school hours on Thursday.

Richmond mom Jenny Aghomo, who has two children in Richmond Public Schools, described learning about Thursday's shooting as "crazy" and "difficult."

“You send your child to a school where you think they’re going to be safe. You put them in their hands and then for something like this to happen, out of gun violence, again. Again, in Richmond. You hear about it constantly," Aghomo said. “It seems like it's getting worse and it’s getting worse."

She said she can't help but wonder if her kids' schools will be next.

“Now you just kind of prep yourself for when's it going happen? When is it going to happen? Instead of like, it’s never going to happen, or it may happen. Now, when is it going to happen?” Aghomo said. “If this isn't a call to action for our community and for our parents and for the leadership of RPS, I don't know what is.”

In light of the shooting, Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras called on Virginia lawmakers to pass the Senate Democrats' version of the state budget which would give more money to public education than the House Republicans' version of the budget. Kamras said that would amount to an additional $20 million in funding for RPS which he said could be used to hire 235 more counselors.

Kamras added that the district must continue funding investments to security infrastructure to include metal detectors, surveillance video cameras, and front entrance access control.

On the city's part, Mayor Levar Stoney said he's increasing funding for public safety but called on stakeholders across the city to prioritize reducing gun violence.

“We have to do better, because there's lives on the line here," Stoney said. "And so, can the School Board do better? Hell yeah, they can. Can the City Council do better? Hell yeah, they can. Can my office, my administration do better? Hell yeah, we can.”

The mayor, who said he was angry and frustrated about Thursday's shooting, said keeping youth safe cannot be the responsibility of government alone and that parents must get involved.

“Do you know that your child may have possession of a gun? Do you know the people they're hanging out with? Be curious," Stoney said.

This week has been especially violent in the City of Richmond with reports of a deadly triple shooting at an Oak Grove playground, a homicide near the Belt Atlantic Apartments, and a shooting at Hillside Court in addition to the shooting at Wythe.

Last week, Richmond Police said the city's murder rate has increased by 30% compared to the same time last year. However, police said overall violent crimes were down.

"There are too many damn guns in this city, too many damn guns in the state and too many damn guns in the country. All the incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours, the nexus is there was a weapon handy to the individual to utilize to injure, maim, and kill," Stoney said. "And so, we have a gun problem."

Aghomo called on community nonprofits and organizations to get involved in supporting youth. She also called on RPS to welcome more parents and volunteers into the schools.

"There's not enough funding, and we all know that, so I think that's a huge thing. We've got to start looking into our own city, finding the people that actually know how to do this and that have actually created some really good nonprofits and have them help us with these kids," Aghomo said. "We're not taking that help, and we have to start taking that help."

Her message to other parents: "We cannot give up and we have to keep fighting and we have to keep pushing and pushing and pushing our leadership, pushing our politicians to do the right thing."



