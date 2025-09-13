Man killed after shooting in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed after a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairfax Avenue in the Oak Grove neighborhood on the Southside around 12:20 p.m., according to emergency communications logs.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Those sources added that the police department's Major Crimes unit was working the case.



No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.