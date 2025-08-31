Man killed in Richmond neighborhood remembered as 'good man'

RICHMOND, Va. — Family members are remembering the 47-year-old killed in a neighborhood on Richmond's East End as "a good man."

The victim's niece said Chris Barlow "didn't bother anybody" and loved music.

"We will definitely miss him," she wrote. "Some people probably know him from him being around here in front the stores."

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sussex Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood for a report of a person down just after 8:50 a.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

A longtime resident of the neighborhood said he heard shots around 7:30 a.m.

"That's when we started to go to work," the man said. "My dad went out of the house, got the lawn mower to go get the truck, and when he was riding by, he didn't even look over — and all he had to do was look to the left and my dad would have discovered his body."

Neighbor heard shots before man was found dead in Richmond

The neighbor speculated that someone made the discovery roughly 20 minutes later.

"That's when all the cops came out here," he said. "They covered his body up."

The 26-year-old acknowledged he was "pretty much used" to the violence in the neighborhood.

"Normally, the way it goes around here, you don't bother nobody, they don't really bother you," he explained. "All of these shootings, it's mostly targeted... I would say 96, 97% of these shootings are targeted."

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

